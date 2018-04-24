Shawn Mendes, Sterling K. Brown, & Ben Platt Suit Up for Time 100 Gala

Shawn Mendes is all smiles as he arrives at the 2018 Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 19-year-old singer looked handsome in a navy suit as he was hit the red carpet alongside Ben Platt, Trevor Noah, and Sterling K. Brown along with his This Is Us wife Susan Kelechi Watson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Other guests at the event included Keegan Michael Key and fiancee Elisa Pugliese, RuPaul and husband Georges LeBar, along with Ronan Farrow and mom Mia Farrow.

You can check out the full list of Time 100 Most Influential People here!

FYI: Trevor is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tux. Sterling is wearing a SUITS by Curtis Eliot suit and Louboutin shoes.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…