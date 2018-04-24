Top Stories
Smallville's Allison Mack Will Be Released on $5 Million Bond

Smallville actress Allison Mack is being released from custody on a $5 million bond as her case against her proceeds.

The 35-year-old actress was arrested last week for her alleged role in sex slave cult Nxivm.

Allison was officially charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. After being released, she will head to California, where she will stay on home detention with an electronic monitoring device, THR reports. Allison allegedly helped recruit sex slaves and was a second in command to the cult’s leader Keith Raniere.
