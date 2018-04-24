'The Path' Canceled After 3 Seasons on Hulu

The Path has sadly come to an end.

The show ran for three seasons on Hulu. The streaming company confirmed that the show would not continue on Tuesday (April 24) to Variety.

“While it’s sad that The Path is ending, I’m brimming with gratitude and pride. It was a gift to be able to tell challenging and emotional stories for three seasons in this very strange and unique world. The caliber of talent and passion everyone who worked on this show brought– from my partners Jason Katims and Michelle Lee, the execs at Hulu, the writers, actors, directors, designers, and crew– was something to behold, and for which I’m very thankful,” said series creator Jessica Goldberg.

The show starred Aaron Paul, Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan. Its third and final season wrapped at the end of March.