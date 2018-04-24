Tom Holland & Elizabeth Olsen Step Out at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

Tom Holland and Elizabeth Olsen hit the red carpet at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War!

The co-stars stepped out at the event on Monday night (April 23) in Los Angeles.

They were also joined by their cast mate Paul Bettany, who was accompanied by his wife Jennifer Connelly.

In the flick, the Avengers and their super hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.