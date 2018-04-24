Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 6:09 pm

Vanessa Williams Shines at Nelson Mandala Gala in London

Vanessa Williams goes glam on the red carpet as she arrives at the Nelson Mandala Global Gift Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at the Rosewood in London, England.

The 55-year-old actress looked pretty in a shimmering silver and blue gown as she arrived for hosting duties at the event.

While arriving at the event, Vanessa revealed what the late political leader meant to her.

“I know about his legacy and the impact it had not only on South Africa but the entire world,” Vanessa told Press Association. “And it lives on, no matter how long it’s been since he’s passed. What he did lives on. I’m honored to be the honorary chair of Global and particularly to be honoring the Nelson Mandela foundation. It’s wonderful to be able to continue his work.”

