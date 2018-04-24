'Venom' Trailer Debuts Tom Hardy's Villain!

The first image of Tom Hardy transformed as villain Venom is finally here!

The first look at the villain came in the brand new trailer, which just debuted during the CinemaCon 2018 Gala Opening Night Event on Monday (April 23) in Las Vegas.

Co-stars Tom, Riz Ahmed, and Michelle Williams were all on hand to screen the new trailer for the packed crowd. Check out the photos below!

Venom hits theaters on October 5, 2018. Be sure to check it out when it becomes available!

Watch the brand new trailer…