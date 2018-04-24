Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 4:30 am

Will Ferrell Brings 'Holmes & Watson' to CinemaCon 2018 Gala

Will Ferrell Brings 'Holmes & Watson' to CinemaCon 2018 Gala

Will Ferrell spoke on stage at the 2018 CinemaCon Gala Opening Night Event, during which Sony Pictures highlights its 2018 summer and beyond films.

The 50-year-old Step Brothers actors suited up for the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, on Monday (April 23) in Las Vegas.

Will snapped a pic next to a cardboard cut-out of his character Holmes in the upcoming comedy Holmes and Watson.

The film is a humorous take on Arthur Conan Doyle‘s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on November 9!

ICYMI, Will recently made his first public appearance since his car accident.

Also pictured inside: Matthew McConaughey, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Gina Rodriguez, Trevor Jackson, and Jason Mitchell.

15+ pictures inside of Will Ferrell at the event…

