'A Quiet Place' Is Getting a Sequel!

Get ready to see another installment of A Quiet Place!

Paramount will be making a sequel to the hit John Krasinski and Emily Blunt co-starring horror movie, according to studio chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos on Wednesday (April 25) at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“If you told me five years ago that an almost silent film starring the very funny guy Jim from The Office would have been a hit at Paramount, I would have said well, I should go work at Paramount,’” he said according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A release date has not yet been announced.