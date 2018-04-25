Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 8:21 pm

'A Quiet Place' Is Getting a Sequel!

'A Quiet Place' Is Getting a Sequel!

Get ready to see another installment of A Quiet Place!

Paramount will be making a sequel to the hit John Krasinski and Emily Blunt co-starring horror movie, according to studio chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos on Wednesday (April 25) at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Krasinski

“If you told me five years ago that an almost silent film starring the very funny guy Jim from The Office would have been a hit at Paramount, I would have said well, I should go work at Paramount,’” he said according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A release date has not yet been announced.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr