Wed, 25 April 2018 at 1:26 am

Alec Baldwin & Spike Lee Talk Favorite Movies at Tribeca Film Fest 2018

Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee teamed up for a very special Tribeca Talk!

The two entertainers stepped out at for a storytellers discussion as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday (April 24) at Spring Studios in New York City.

Instead of talking about their own projects, the duo decided to talk about their favorite films.

Of several films, Alec discussed the 1951 film A Place in the Sun.

Check out Alec and Spike‘s entire conversation below…
