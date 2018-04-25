Wed, 25 April 2018 at 4:00 pm
Allison Mack's Former Co-Star Comments on Her Alleged Sex Slave Cult Arrest
- Sam Jones III, who starred with Allison Mack for three seasons on Smallville, is commenting on her alleged involvement in a sex cult – TMZ
- This DWTS dancer has a huge height difference with her partner this season – Just Jared Jr
- Destiny’s Child reunited again – Lainey Gossip
- Does Halle Berry regret Catwoman? – DListed
- The best photos from the Time100 gala! – TooFab
- Kanye West is praising Donald Trump – Towleroad
- When will Descendants 3 debut? – J-14
