Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 4:00 pm

Allison Mack's Former Co-Star Comments on Her Alleged Sex Slave Cult Arrest

Allison Mack's Former Co-Star Comments on Her Alleged Sex Slave Cult Arrest
  • Sam Jones III, who starred with Allison Mack for three seasons on Smallville, is commenting on her alleged involvement in a sex cult – TMZ
  • This DWTS dancer has a huge height difference with her partner this season – Just Jared Jr
  • Destiny’s Child reunited again – Lainey Gossip
  • Does Halle Berry regret Catwoman? – DListed
  • The best photos from the Time100 gala! – TooFab
  • Kanye West is praising Donald TrumpTowleroad
  • When will Descendants 3 debut? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Allison Mack, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr