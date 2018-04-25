Amber Heard Joins the Cast of Upcoming Drama 'Her Smell'!

Amber Heard is joining the cast of the upcoming drama Her Smell.

The 32-year-old actress will join The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss in the upcoming film, according to Variety on Wednesday (April 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

The movie is being written and directed by Alex Ross Perry.

Elisabeth plays Becky Something, a “maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family, and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success.”

Amber‘s role in the movie is not yet known, but production on the movie is already underway.