Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 7:27 pm

Amber Heard Joins the Cast of Upcoming Drama 'Her Smell'!

Amber Heard Joins the Cast of Upcoming Drama 'Her Smell'!

Amber Heard is joining the cast of the upcoming drama Her Smell.

The 32-year-old actress will join The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss in the upcoming film, according to Variety on Wednesday (April 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

The movie is being written and directed by Alex Ross Perry.

Elisabeth plays Becky Something, a “maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family, and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success.”

Amber‘s role in the movie is not yet known, but production on the movie is already underway.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Amber Heard, Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr