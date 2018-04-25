Amy Adams to Star in 'Woman in the Window'
Amy Adams will be taking on the leading role in The Woman in the Window, Variety reports.
The film will tell the story of Dr. Anna Fox, a recluse who is no longer able to go outside. She spends her days spying on neighbors, and things take a turn when she seems something she shouldn’t.
The movie is based on the book of the same name by A.J. Finn, which became a best seller when it was published in January of 2018. The book debuted at number one on the New York Times‘ best seller list.