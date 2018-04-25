'ANTM' Winner Nyle DiMarco Caught a Woman Taking Photos of Him & Had the Best Reaction
Model Nyle DiMarco, who won America’s Next Top Model in 2015, posted about what happened to him on the New York City subway over the weekend!
The 28-year-old model, who also competed on Dancing with the Stars, shared a screen shot on Twitter of what went down.
A woman named Loiba Maria posted in a “Nyle DiMarco” group on Facebook, “I think I saw you on the E train last Sunday. If this is you, you are very handsome in person!” With her message, she included a photo she had snapped while she thought Nyle was preoccupied.
Nyle later replied, “Yes I knew you were taking pics of me. Thank you love!,” and it turns out, he had taken a photo of her when he realized she was taking pics of him!
See the exchange below…
LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/QaouWbgIRC
— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) April 21, 2018