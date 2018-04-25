Ariana Grande Announces 'Tonight Show' Takeover!

Ariana Grande is going to be taking over The Tonight Show!

The 24-year-old entertainer just announced that she will be joining host Jimmy Fallon for an entire episode next week.

Jimmy took to his Instagram to share a video of Ariana making the announcement as well as a hilarious video of himself recreating her song “No Tears Left to Cry” with lyrics about the show.

“Tuesday, May 1st, @arianagrande is here for the whole show! Talk, sketches, and a few surprises!! Plus, the broadcast debut of her new single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ #ArianaOnFallon,” Jimmy captioned the video.

Ariana responded, “HAHAHHA ilysm i’m so excited bye”

Check out the announcement video below…