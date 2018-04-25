Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis & Cate Blanchett Tease 'Darker Retelling' of 'Mowgli' at CinemaCon 2018!

Matthew Rhys, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rohan Chand, Andy Serkis and Cate Blanchett hit the red carpet together at 2018 CinemaCon: Warner Bros. Pictures Invites You to The Big Picture, an Exclusive Presentation of our Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday (April 24) in Las Vegas.

Writer-director Andy, 54, introduced a first look at Warner Bros.’ Mowgli with two and a half minutes of material of the follow up to Disney’s 2016 box office smash The Jungle Book.

“[The film will be an] epic story of a child becoming a warrior,” Andy teased (via THR). “It’s a darker retelling. People are so used to the 1968 [Disney animated version]. This is trying to delve into Kipling’s book and the journey for Mowgli as a outsider, as an other, trying to find his identity.”

“Andy is the undisputed master of this form,” Benedict added. “And he’s a fantastic storyteller who understands character and motivation.”

Mowgli is set to open in theaters on October 19!