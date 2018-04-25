Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 2:42 am

Beyonce & Kelly Rowland Step Out for DundasWorld Store Opening!

Beyonce is all smiles as she and Kelly Rowland arrive at the DundasWorld store opening on Tuesday night (April 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old entertainer went glam in a little black dress while her 37-year-old former Destiny’s Child group mate went chic in a sequined jumpsuit for the event.

After the party, Beyonce and Kelly were spotted heading off with another close friend – Michelle Williams!

Make sure you check out our full coverage of Beyonce‘s performance at Beychella over the past two weekends!

