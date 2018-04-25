Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna‘s adorable 17-month-old daughter with Rob Kardashian, is sporting a pretty sweet new ‘do!

Chyna posted a picture of her daughter wearing pink hair clip-in extensions on Wednesday (April 25) on her Instagram.

“👶🏽🎀 🦄 My beautiful baby girl 🦄🎀👶🏽,” Chyna captioned the cute picture.

Chyna was recently spotted sporting pink hair of her own while out and about running errands earlier in the month in Los Angeles. They certainly make a cute mommy-daughter duo with this new look!

