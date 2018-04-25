Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 3:15 pm

Blake Shelton Sends Out Veiled Tweet About 'Karma' That Has Fans Talking

Blake Shelton Sends Out Veiled Tweet About 'Karma' That Has Fans Talking

Blake Shelton sent out a tweet on Wednesday (April 25) that has some fans wondering if it is directed at anyone specific.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” Blake posted on social media. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Shelton

Blake has not commented any further about the tweet, and hasn’t mentioned who it is about. Fans have been speculating, but nothing official has been revealed.

See the tweet below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Shelton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • USWeeklyHatesComments

    Wasn’t he married when he got with Miranda?

  • USWeeklyHatesComments

    Wasn’t he married when he got with Miranda?