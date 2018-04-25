Bradley Cooper Debuts First Trailer for 'A Star Is Born' at CinemaCon 2018!

Bradley Cooper happily hits the red carpet at 2018 CinemaCon: Warner Bros. Pictures Invites You to The Big Picture, an Exclusive Presentation of our Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday (April 24) in Las Vegas.

The 43-year-old actor introduced the first yet-to-be released trailer for his upcoming film A Star Is Born, which he also stars in alongside Lady Gaga – her first feature film as an actress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

The trailer reportedly features plenty of live singing by Gaga and Bradley, who said at CinemaCon that Gaga insisted on them both singing live. “She said what she can’t stand in movies is when it’s playback and they are lip-syncing,” Bradley expressed (via THR).

Also in attendance that same day to promote their upcoming comedy film Tag was Jake Johnson, Jeremy Renner, Leslie Bibb, Hannibal Buress, Annabelle Wallis, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Isla Fisher and moderator Will Arnett.