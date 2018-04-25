Top Stories
Chance The Rapper Celebrates 25th Birthday For Charity!

Chance The Rapper used his birthday as a way to raise money for charity!

The newly 25-year-old musician hosted a birthday party to benefit his charity SocialWorks on Saturday (April 21) at LiqrBox in Chicago, Ill.

Over the course of the evening, guests were treated to a surprise performance by Soulja Boy and Chance helped to raise over $90,000 for the charity.

Chance started SocialWorks back in 2016 as a way to empower youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement.

For more information and how to get involved, visit www.socialworkschi.org.
