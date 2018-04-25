Channing Tatum Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Split at CinemaCon 2018

Channing Tatum is all smiles with co-stars Zendaya and Common as they arrive at the 2018 CinemaCon on Tuesday (April 24) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The stars stepped out to promote their upcoming animated movie Smallfoot, in which they all play yetis.

CinemaCon is the first red carpet event Channing has attended since announcing his split from wife Jenna Dewan earlier this month.

Smallfoot is set to hit theaters on September 28.

