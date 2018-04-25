Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 3:16 am

Channing Tatum Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Split at CinemaCon 2018

Channing Tatum Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Split at CinemaCon 2018

Channing Tatum is all smiles with co-stars Zendaya and Common as they arrive at the 2018 CinemaCon on Tuesday (April 24) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The stars stepped out to promote their upcoming animated movie Smallfoot, in which they all play yetis.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Channing Tatu,

CinemaCon is the first red carpet event Channing has attended since announcing his split from wife Jenna Dewan earlier this month.

Smallfoot is set to hit theaters on September 28.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 01
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 02
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 03
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 04
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 05
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 06
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 07
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 08
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 09
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 10
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 11
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 12
channing tatum makes first red carpet since announcing split cinemacon 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Common, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr