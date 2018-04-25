Charlize Theron Tells 'Ellen' the One Snack She Ate 'Everywhere' to Gain Weight for 'Tully'

Charlize Theron makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (April 25)!

The 42-year-old actress updates Ellen on her kids, shares they aren’t getting along as well as they used to and also reveals what helped her gain close to 50 lbs. for her role in Tully.

“I ate a lot of everything, but my drug of choice is potato chips,” Charlize admitted. “[I ate them] everywhere. I had a bag in the car, a bag in the bathroom, a bag in the kitchen, a bag on the couch, a bag in my trailer. Everywhere I went, there was just a bag.”

“The hardest thing for me was I wasn’t prepared for how that amount of processed food will affect your mood, and I dealt with depression for the first time,” Charlize added. “What they say about, you know, what you eat is kind of who you are is so true. I ate like a person who just didn’t move, and I felt like that. That was a hard thing to break, because it’s more mental than it is almost physical.”

Also pictured: Charlize spotted getting an early start on her day while rocking a casual look running errands on Tuesday morning (April 24) in Los Angeles.



Charlize Theron Ate Potato Chips Everywhere to Gain 50 Pounds