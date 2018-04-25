Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 2:16 pm

Danai Gurira Addresses Rumors of All-Female 'Avengers' Movie on 'Ellen'!

Danai Gurira makes her very first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (April 25)!

The 40-year-old actress discuss the success of Black Panther and the actress talks about being starstruck when meeting Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the Oscars.

Danai also addresses rumors of a possible all-female Avengers movie.

“I think it is a rumor, but the cool thing is that it’s showing there’s this hunger for that type of thing,” Danai told Ellen. “I know that the awesome Brie Larson is filming Captain Marvel as we speak, so these things are starting to happen, and I think it’s really exciting because it shows that yeah, of course, it’s time we start seeing the perspective of the story come exclusively from women. Magic happens when women do their thing.”


Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
