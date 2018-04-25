Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 3:25 pm

Darren Criss & Ben Platt Toast to Stephen Schwartz at 70th Birthday Celebration Concert!

Darren Criss is dapper in a suit while hitting red carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation’s Toast to Stephen Schwartz with a 70th Birthday Celebration Concert held at The Hudson Theatre on Monday (April 23) in New York City.

The 31-year-old Assassination of Gianni Versace star was joined at the event by Judith Light, Ben Platt, Laura Osnes, Alex Newell, and brothers Casey and Corey Cott.

The concert opened with a video montage of Broadway greats Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Patti Lupone, Victor Garber and Kelli O’Hara wishing Stephen a Happy Birthday and praising him for his work.

Darren hit the stage to thank Stephen for being a mentor and for all of his amazing work within the community, and then performed an original interpretation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame‘s “Out There,” playing the song on his guitar and from the heart.
Photos: Jeremy Daniel
