'Dear White People' Releases Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

Dear White People is back for another round!

The second season of the Netflix series arrives on Friday, May 4.

Sam, Lionel, Reggie, Coco and the rest of Winchester University’s finest are back to battle the bots and take on the trolls in the second season of the hit show.

Here’s a plot summary of Dear White People: set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post “post-racial” America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Dear White People below!