Wed, 25 April 2018 at 4:54 pm

Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West After Tweets Calling Him 'His Brother'

Donald Trump is reacting to Kanye West‘s recent tweets expressing his appreciation for the president.

After Kanye called Donald “his brother” and said that he loved him, Donald took to his own Twitter to respond.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” Kanye wrote.

Donald responded, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

Later, Kanye posted a photo wearing a “Make American great again” hat, writing, “my MAGA hat is signed”

Check out the tweets below…
