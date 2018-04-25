Eliminated 'American Idol' Contestant Marcio Donaldson Speaks Out: 'You Don't See a Lot of Minorities Win This Show'
Mario Donaldson is speaking out after being eliminated from American Idol.
The singer did not make it into the show’s Top 10, and spoke out about his observations in a new video published on Wednesday (April 25).
“A harsh reality is that most of the people who were in the bottom were minorities, and coincidentally that’s what America voted…and it’s a harsh reality to see. But it just shows how sad of a dynamic this could be in this industry,” he said.
“Look at the winners: there’s a pattern, there’s very little…you’ve got Ruben [Studdard], Fantasia, Jordin Sparks and Candice Glover. The show’s been on for 16 seasons. What does that say? It’s been a while. I’m going to be honest, you don’t see a lot of minorities, to be honest, that do actually win this show.”
Watch him speak out below.