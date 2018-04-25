Top Stories
Enrique Iglesias Enjoys 'Game Day' with Twin Babies - See the Photo!

Enrique Iglesias is giving a glimpse into his life as a dad!

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (April 24) to share a photo of himself watching a soccer match with his super cute twins Nicholas and Lucy!

“Game day!!” Enrique captioned the below photo of himself watching the Liverpool vs. Rome game with his five-month-old twin babies.

After keeping the pregnancy a total secret, Enrique and longtime love Anna Kournikova announced back in December that they welcomed their twins and shared the first photos of Lucy0 and Nicholas a month later.

