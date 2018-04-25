'Handmaid's Tale' Star Max Minghella Says He Has 'a Very Cynical View' of His Gender

Max Minghella is speaking out in an interview with Glamour, out now.

On his character Nick being guilty until proven innocent: “I mean, I feel all men are guilty until proven innocent, in general. Maybe that has to do with the fact that women have been subjugated for so long, or that men can be gross in a way woman rarely are. Having a been a man for 32 years, I’ve always had a very cynical view of my gender. I’m relieved the rest of the world is now sharing it.”

On being a “pop culture whore”: “It’s completely true. I’m obsessed with pop culture. I really am. I’m not, like, a great intellectual. I’m a Top 40 guy, I’m really into Riverdale. I love that it’s so clean and pop-y on the surface with something so sinister underneath.”

On best friend, Jamie Bell, who is married to Max’s ex-girlfriend Kate Mara: “Nobody’s ever asked me about that. I will tell you this: It’s a beautiful part of my life. I see them every single morning, and Jamie’s son is my godson. I can understand why the optics might be very confusing, but it’s not a complicated thing for us.”

