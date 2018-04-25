Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 11:18 am

Is Miranda Lambert Dating Evan Felker?

Miranda Lambert may have a new man in her life!

The 34-year-old entertainer has been linked to Evan Felker, a singer for the Turnpike Troubadours.

“They are very much involved,” a source told Us Weekly. They “started spending a lot more time together while on the road.”

Evan‘s wife, Staci Nelson, reportedly filed for divorce in February.

Evan‘s band is currently opening for her on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour.

It was revealed earlier this month that Miranda and Anderson East had called it quits on their relationship.
