Wed, 25 April 2018 at 8:23 pm

Jaden Smith Wears Only His Underwear While Filming Music Video in Colombia

Jaden Smith stripped down to just his underwear while shooting his upcoming music video!

The 19-year-old rapper – and son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – went shirtless while filming on the beach on Wednesday (April 25) in Cartagena, Colombia.

He paired his black and red Calvin Kleins with colorful pants and a black life jacket for some parts of the day.

Jaden was spotted chatting with crew members, running around, and riding a jet ski.

It’s unclear which song Jaden was filming for. He released his debut album Syre in November of 2017.

Photos: Backgrid USA
