Jay-Z's Mom Gloria Carter Will Accept Award on His Behalf at GLAAD Media Awards!

Gloria Carter, mother of Jay-Z, will accept an award on her son’s behalf!

GLAAD revealed the news on Wednesday (April 25) ahead of the upcoming 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 5 in New York City.

Gloria will accept the Special Recognition Award for his song “Smile” at the awards ceremony. She will also speak about the impact coming out has had on her family and others around the world.

In the song, Jay-Z tells of his mom’s struggle to come out as a lesbian, as well as his love and support of his mom.

“By sharing her truth with the world, Gloria Carter increased visibility of lesbian women of color at a critical time and sent a powerful message of empowerment to the entire LGBTQ community. Her story and the unconditional love that her family exhibits resonate with so many. The GLAAD Media Awards will be a critical platform to honor her work and further this important message,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO.