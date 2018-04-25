Jennifer Garner Talks Return To Action with 'Peppermint' at CinemaCon 2018!

Jennifer Garner is red hot as she hits the carpet at 2018 CinemaCon: STXfilms Invites You to an Evening Featuring A Sneak Preview of Their Feature Films held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday (April 24) in Las Vegas.

The 46-year-old actress talked about amping up her workout routine and getting back into the action genre in her upcoming film Peppermint.

“It actually felt really good,” Jennifer said (via People). “I was in pretty good shape going into it.”

Peppermint follows Jennifer who plays a wife and mother-of-one that tragically loses her family to cartel violence. When she names the killers in court, she discovers members of law enforcement are corrupt and refuse to charge them, leading her to take matters into her own hands. Five years after the death of her family, she returns to the scene of the crime and kills the men she deems responsible for the killings.

“There is no bigger stake than your children,” Jennifer added. “The thing about Alias that made it so special was J.J. [Abram]‘s script… To do action just for the sake of action never made sense to me.”