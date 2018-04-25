Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 1:54 am

Jessica Chastain Heads Out West in 'Woman Walks Ahead' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Jessica Chastain‘s new movie Woman Walks Ahead has been released!

In the upcoming flick, the 41-year-old actress plays “Catheine Weldon, a widow who travels from New York to North Dakota for the opportunity to paint the famous Chief Sitting Bull (Michael Greyeyes), just as tensions between the Lakota reservation and the imposing U.S. Army are rising to a boil,” EW reports.

Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell also stars in the movie.

Woman Walks Ahead premieres on DIRECTV May 31 and in theaters June 29.

Watch the trailer below!
