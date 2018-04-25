Kanye West Fires Back at 'Erratic' Behavior Claims, Confirms He Parted Ways with Management in Twitter Rant
Kanye West has taken to Twitter this morning to post a series of tweets about rumors concerning his management and lots more.
If you missed it, news broke that the 40-year-old entertainer parted ways with Scooter Braun and longtime manager Izzy Zivkovic.
“I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed,” he posted. Kanye then continued, “I’m nobody’s “client.’”
Kanye then began name-checking different publications who have written speculation about his recent behavior. He wrote, “Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered.”
Kanye also seemingly confirmed his Presidential run.
Click inside to read what Kanye West tweeted about his behavior…
I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
I'm nobody's "client"
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
there's been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
We will reach the prices I've promised
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
I follow the shade room. Please never try to play Ye.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president. Let's be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
People magazine. Watch how you speak my name. You would love a pair of Yeezys. Don't play yourself.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
now can I get back to my positive vibes 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018