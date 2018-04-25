Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 11:50 am

Kanye West Fires Back at 'Erratic' Behavior Claims, Confirms He Parted Ways with Management in Twitter Rant

Kanye West has taken to Twitter this morning to post a series of tweets about rumors concerning his management and lots more.

If you missed it, news broke that the 40-year-old entertainer parted ways with Scooter Braun and longtime manager Izzy Zivkovic.

“I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed,” he posted. Kanye then continued, “I’m nobody’s “client.’”

Kanye then began name-checking different publications who have written speculation about his recent behavior. He wrote, “Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered.”

Kanye also seemingly confirmed his Presidential run.

Click inside to read what Kanye West tweeted about his behavior…
Photos: Getty
