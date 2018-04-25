Kanye West's Tweet Causes a Ton of Speculation - Here's Why

Kanye West sent out a tweet on Tuesday (April 24) that caused a stir.

The 40-year-old entertainer sent out a tweet that said, “2024.”

Many believe this tweet indicates he may, in fact, run for President of the United States for the 2024 term. Kanye also apparently tweeted and deleted another tweet that had a photo of a possible poster he could use for a presidential run.

You may remember, back in 2015, Kanye promised he would be running for President in 2020.

Kanye has not elaborated on the tweet at this time.