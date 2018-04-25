Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 6:45 pm

Katie Holmes Turns Heads in Teal Turtleneck While Out in NYC

Katie Holmes was all smiles while stepping out in the Big Apple!

The 39-year-old Batman Begins actress was spotted chatting on her phone while taking a stroll on Tuesday (April 24) in New York CIty.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

She wore a teal turtleneck with brown patches on the elbows, along with blue jeans and tan booties.

Katie accessorized with a floppy navy hat and sunglasses, a dark pair of sunglasses, and a brown and white purse.

Over the weekend, she and Jamie Foxx were seen leaving Nobu separately after what appeared to be a date night, People reports.

ICYMI, see pics of Katie at Coachella here and Jamie here.

FYI: Katie is carrying a Tod’s bag.
