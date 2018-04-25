Top Stories
Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Wed, 25 April 2018 at 11:06 pm

Katie Holmes & Yara Shahidi Go Glam for Brooks Brothers Event

Katie Holmes & Yara Shahidi Go Glam for Brooks Brothers Event

Katie Holmes stuns on the blue carpet as she arrives at the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration on Wednesday night (April 25) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress looked pretty in a plum-colored gown as she was joined at the event by her date for the night designer Zac Posen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Other stars at the party included Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend, Yara Shahidi, Corey Cott, and Courtney B. Vance.

FYI: Katie is wearing a Zac Posen dress.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 01
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 02
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 03
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 04
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 05
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 06
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 07
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 08
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 09
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 10
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 11
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 12
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 13
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 14
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 15
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 16
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 17
katie holmes yara shahidi go glam for brookms brothers event 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christina Hendricks, Corey Cott, Courtney B. Vance, Geoffrey Arend, Katie Holmes, Yara Shahidi, Zac Posen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr