Khloe Kardashian Shares Message About Happiness & Priorities Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama

Khloe Kardashian posted a message to her app titled “My Wish for All My Siblings,” and some fans are taking notice of her advice.

“I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do!,” Khloe wrote. “Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness. Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us. I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother.”

Khloe‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson was caught allegedly cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their baby girl, True. Their relationship status remains unclear.