Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West, Slams Those Trying to 'Demonize' Him

Kim Kardashian is standing by her husband amid all sorts of reports about his Twitter activity and general behavior. Kanye also defending himself earlier today amid reports of “erratic” behavior.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” Kim tweeted moments ago on Wednesday (April 25).

Kim continued, “Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening”

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive,” Kanye.

