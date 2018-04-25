Kim Kardashian Jokingly Calls Out Kanye West for One of His Tweets!

Kim Kardashian is being all cute with her hubby on social media!

The 37-year-old reality star and makeup mogul responded to one of Kanye West‘s tweets that showed a portion of their home.

“Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?” Kim responded to the tweet of the photo.

Later, Kim responded to a headline that read, “Kim Kardashian scolds Kanye West on Twitter.”

She wrote, “Oh RELAX I’m joking! Seriously you can’t have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing.”

Last week, Kim and her pal Chrissy Teigen had some fun roasting Kanye for one of his other tweets.