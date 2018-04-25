Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 12:35 pm

Kim Kardashian Jokingly Calls Out Kanye West for One of His Tweets!

Kim Kardashian Jokingly Calls Out Kanye West for One of His Tweets!

Kim Kardashian is being all cute with her hubby on social media!

The 37-year-old reality star and makeup mogul responded to one of Kanye West‘s tweets that showed a portion of their home.

“Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?” Kim responded to the tweet of the photo.

Later, Kim responded to a headline that read, “Kim Kardashian scolds Kanye West on Twitter.”

She wrote, “Oh RELAX I’m joking! Seriously you can’t have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing.”

Last week, Kim and her pal Chrissy Teigen had some fun roasting Kanye for one of his other tweets.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • bull dog

    All I can say is sum bags, dirt bags, show off your show boating. Kim is a whore. and her husband is bat crazy

  • Mary

    Good