Kim Kardashian Requests Kanye West Clarify His Donald Trump Tweets

Kanye West took to Twitter today to speak about President Donald Trump, calling him “his brother.”

Kim Kardashian ended up calling Kanye to tell him to clarify some of what he wrote.

It all started when Kanye posted, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

He continued, “If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

Later, Kanye took to Twitter again to say, “my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”