'Kim Possible' Live-Action Film Has Found Its Stars!

The live-action Kim Possible movie is officially in the works!

Disney just announced the two stars of the upcoming flick – Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone!

Sadie will be playing Kim and landed the role after her first-ever audition. Sean, who you may recognize from The Goldbergs, will be taking on the role of Ron.

The film will follow Kim, a typical high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from evil villains, her best friend Ron, his naked mole rat Rufus and tech genius Wade.

The script will be written by the series’ creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, who will also executive produce.

The movie is set to go into production this summer and will debut in 2019.