Wed, 25 April 2018 at 4:00 am

Kirsten Dunst Looks Radiant in Red While Out to Lunch!

Kirsten Dunst had a girls day out!

The 35-year-old pregnant actress met up with a girlfriend for lunch at Olive & Thyme on Tuesday (April 24) in Burbank, Calif.

While Kirsten has never given an official statement about expecting a baby, she recently took to her Instagram to tease fans about her pregnancy.

She shared a throwback photo of her younger self looking heavily pregnant in a photo from the 1998 Lifetime movie Fifteen And Pregnant, captioning it “Art imitates life.”

That same day Kirsten was spotted out to lunch with fiance Jesse Plemons.

Photos: Backgrid
