Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Step Out Amid Kanye West Trump Tweet Controversy

Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner are stepping out!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality stars were spotted out and about on Tuesday (April 25).

Kourtney was seen leaving her son Mason‘s art class in a flowing ensemble in Calabasas, Calif.

Meanwhile, Kris was seen shopping for baby items at Juvenile Shop in a chic fitted black coat and knee-high black boots in Los Angeles.

At the same time, Kim Kardashian was speaking out in defense of her husband Kanye West amid reports that he’s been acting erratic lately. Kanye also voiced his love of Donald Trump on Twitter and wore a Make America Great Again hat earlier in the day.