Wed, 25 April 2018 at 1:17 am

Kris Jenner Slams Rumors of 'Explosive' Fights with Kanye West

Kris Jenner is putting a quick end to rumors of a feud with son-in-law Kanye West.

After it was reported that the 62-year-old reality star/manager and the 40-year-old rapper have been “explosive” fights, Kris took to Twitter on Tuesday (April 24) to slam the rumors.

“Lies,Lies,Lies,” Kris tweeted along with a link to People‘s article about their reported feud.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source reportedly told the mag. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

In another article, the mag reported that Kanye “is very hard to deal with right now,” but Kris also slammed those rumors, tweeting “Nope…not true!”
Photos: Getty

