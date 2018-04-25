Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 5:30 pm

Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Look Smitten on Their Date Night!

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka are giving us serious couple goals right now.

The 48-year-old “We Belong Together” crooner and the 35-year-old dancer held hands after wrapping up their meal at Mastro’s Steakhouse on Tuesday night (April 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Mariah showed off her curves in a tight black dress, and Bryan rocked a stylish t-shirt and blue jeans.

They were all smiles as Bryan opened the car door for her.

The couple recently celebrated Bryan‘s birthday at the same restaurant in New York City a couple of weeks ago.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey

