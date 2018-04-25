Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston & More Play 'Guess the Avenger' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Another batch of The Avengers assembled on Tuesday night (April 24) on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the film’s release this Friday (April 27)!

Tom Hiddleston, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson joined the late-night host in a game of “Guess the Avenger,” where they tested their knowledge of their fellow castmembers.

The Avengers: Infinity War cast also talk about who is least trustworthy between them all with spoilers, Mark‘s major mistake during the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, Tom craving tea on set, and Dave reveals how many times he saw Guardians of the Galaxy in the theater.



The Cast of Infinity War Plays ‘Guess the Avenger’

Cast of Avengers: Infinity War on Keeping Marvel Secrets



Cast of Avengers: Infinity War on Black Panther, Guardians & Hemsworth Brothers



Cast of Avengers: Infinity War Draws Their Characters