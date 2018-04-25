Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 2:48 pm

Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston & More Play 'Guess the Avenger' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston & More Play 'Guess the Avenger' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Another batch of The Avengers assembled on Tuesday night (April 24) on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the film’s release this Friday (April 27)!

Tom Hiddleston, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson joined the late-night host in a game of “Guess the Avenger,” where they tested their knowledge of their fellow castmembers.

The Avengers: Infinity War cast also talk about who is least trustworthy between them all with spoilers, Mark‘s major mistake during the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, Tom craving tea on set, and Dave reveals how many times he saw Guardians of the Galaxy in the theater.


The Cast of Infinity War Plays ‘Guess the Avenger’

Click inside to watch more from the Avengers: Infinity War stars on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Cast of Avengers: Infinity War on Keeping Marvel Secrets

Cast of Avengers: Infinity War on Black Panther, Guardians & Hemsworth Brothers

Cast of Avengers: Infinity War Draws Their Characters
Just Jared on Facebook
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 01
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 02
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 03
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 04
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 05
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 06
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 07
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 08
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 09
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 10
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 11
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 12
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 13
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 14
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 15
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 16
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 17
mark ruffalo scarlett johansson tom hiddleston more play guess the avenger 18

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Avengers, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr