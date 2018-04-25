Top Stories
Mark Wahlberg Brings 'Mile 22' To CinemaCon 2018 with Ronda Rousey!

Mark Wahlberg is all smiles while hitting the carpet at 2018 CinemaCon: STXfilms Invites You to an Evening Featuring A Sneak Preview of Their Feature Films held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday (April 24) in Las Vegas.

The 46-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Ronda Rousey, Lauren Cohan and Iko Uwais, as well as director Peter Berg as they promoted their upcoming film Mile 22.

Mile 22 tells the story of an elite American intelligence officer who, when aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country – check out the just released official poster below!
