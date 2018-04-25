Top Stories
Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone Couple Up at CinemaCon 2018

Melissa McCarthy is teaming up with husband Ben Falcone!

The couple stepped out at CinemaCon 2018 to discuss their upcoming projects on Tuesday (April 24) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

During the event, Melissa revealed that her action-comedy Superintelligence will be directed by Ben and released on Christmas Day 2019.

According to Variety, Melissa will play a former corporate executive whose life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

Melissa also discussed her upcoming films Happytime Murders, Can You Ever Forgive Me and The Kitchen.

Check out photos from the event below…
